Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder could give Dejan Stojanovic a chance to resurrect his career at the club, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough switched between Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels under previous boss Neil Warnock and so the number one is by no means settled.

Under new manager Chris Wilder, every player will start with a clean slate and so there could be an opportunity for Dejan Stojanovic to make his way back into the first-team squad.

The 28-year-old has played nine times in the Middlesbrough first-team, eight of which have come in the Championship. Across those nine games he conceded 13 goals, but kept three clean sheets.

He has not played a minute competitively since a first round FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town in September 2020. He has only appeared on the bench once this season, on the opening day against Fulham.

But with Lumley having made enough mistakes to warrant him being dropped from the starting eleven for Daniels, the starting spot looks to be up for grabs.

The report states that Stojanovic is ‘good with his feet’ and a ‘solid shot-stopper’ and so could work his way into Wilder’s plans.

Middlesbrough also have another two goalkeepers out on loan in Scotland at present, with Zach Hemming at Kilmarnock and Sol Brynn at Queen of the South respectively.

Wilder admitted that he is looking over all players currently at the club and out on loan and so if there are recall clauses included in contracts and he wants them at the Riverside, he wouldn’t hesitate to put this into action.