Former Sheffield United man Jack Rodwell has signed a one-year contract with Western Sydney Wanderers.

Rodwell, 30, was released by Sheffield United at the end of last season.

The Everton, Manchester City, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers man was handed a surprise contract with the Blades during the 2019/20 season, where he managed just one Premier League outing.

He didn’t feature at all last season and was subsequently let go by Sheffield United, but now he’s found a new club.

Rodwell has officially signed a one-year contract with Australian A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers.

The midfielder had been linked with the club for a number of weeks, and had this say about his latest challenge:

“This move is really exciting for me. I’ve been looking at the opportunity to play in Australia for a couple of months and with my wife being from western Sydney, the Wanderers was the perfect destination.”

“Australia is like a second home to me, it’s my favourite country on earth. It’s where my wife [Alana] and her family are from; we love the place.”

Rodwell was once hailed as one of the best up and coming English talents in the Premier League. He impressed so much during his earlier days at Everton that he landed a multi-million move to Manchester City but from there, it all went downhill for the midfielder.

Capped three times by England, Rodwell would go on to endure some torrid luck with injury throughout his career which has limited him to just 237 appearances as a professional footballer to date.

But he still has some footballing years ahead of him and he could well make a name for himself with his new club in Australia.