QPR boss Mark Warburton has spoken out on Seny Dieng’s fitness situation, after the goalkeeper was forced to isolate for 10 days following a positive Covid test.

Dieng, 26, was ruled out of international duty with Senegal this month after testing positive for Covid.

He was forced into a 10-day isolation period which concluded on Tuesday this week, and now speaking on his fitness situation ahead of the visit of Luton Town on Friday evening, Warburton told Kilburn Times:

“His isolation period is up, again another player coming back after his 10 day period, we just need to see how these boys are.

“I’ve got a number of question marks this morning, it’s not ideal preparation, but it is what it is. You can’t argue about it.”

QPR have some injuries slowly creeping into their squad. The likes of Lyndon Dykes missed out in international fixtures with Scotland this month due to injury, with Andre Gray, Moses Odubajo and Jordy De Wijs all carrying knocks before the break as well.

“We need to see how Seny is, how Lyndon Dykes is, see how Moses Odubajo, Andre Gray, Jordy De Wijs, all these guys are and then we can gauge it from there,” Warburton continued.

“He’s a fit boy Seny, he’s played a lot of football, travelled a lot away with Senegal prior to this break and sometimes they get a recharge so it can work out as a positive. I hope very much that is the case with Seny.”

Dieng cemented his name as no.1 goalkeeper at QPR last season but has put in some divisive performances this time round.

He’s featured in all 17 Championship fixtures so far keeping five clean sheets. The R’s have once again proved leaky in defence under Warburton, with 24 goals conceded and with Dieng having made a handful of individual mistakes so far this campaign.

Warburton and the QPR fans know how good Dieng can be though, and they’ll be hoping that he recaptures his form from last season as QPR look to claim a top-six finish.