Fresh reports have claimed that Derby County are willing to sell club captain Tom Lawrence in January.

Derby County look nailed on for relegation following their further 9-point deduction this week. The Rams are now on -3 points for the season and 18 points adrift, with several players also in the final year of their contract.

One of those is Lawrence. The 27-year-old is said to be attracting the interest of all of Stoke City, Swansea City, West Brom and league leaders Bournemouth, with Derby willing to let him go and relieve the club of his £37,000-a-week wages.

Lawrence has scored twice and assisted three goals in his 15 Championship outings this season. He’s certainly a player with ability but he’s often divided opinion among Rams fans, and this recent revelation has certainly got them talking.

See what these Derby County fans are saying about Lawrence’s potential January departure, and alleged weekly wages…

Please, someone take him 😆 — RamsFans84 (@RamsFanatic1884) November 18, 2021

Shades of the Ravanelli wages fiasco from years gone by…and look how long it took us to get over that incident. Clearly lessons haven't been learnt from previous history — Garry Harrison (@Garry44665335) November 18, 2021

Well hardly take a genius this one. Out of contract in the summer and his wages gone we can probably bring in 3 or 4 players to actually have a crack at staying up with no increase in costs. Slim chance but this is the best bet — Dan Kelly (@DanielKelly95) November 18, 2021

Not worth 5k a week which is about what he will be earning after January if he's lucky — PercyRam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@PercyRam1) November 18, 2021

If true, this is music to my ears, I’ll put the Christmas Tree up early, I might even go for a bit of tinsel. — David ‘Rutger’ Walton (@ramsfan0285) November 18, 2021

He’s actually a quality player, you watch when he signs for a club with quality players surrounding him, he will thrive — Adam Fisher (@AdamFisher02) November 18, 2021