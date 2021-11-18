Fresh reports have claimed that Derby County are willing to sell club captain Tom Lawrence in January.

Derby County look nailed on for relegation following their further 9-point deduction this week. The Rams are now on -3 points for the season and 18 points adrift, with several players also in the final year of their contract.

One of those is Lawrence. The 27-year-old is said to be attracting the interest of all of Stoke City, Swansea City, West Brom and league leaders Bournemouth, with Derby willing to let him go and relieve the club of his £37,000-a-week wages.

Lawrence has scored twice and assisted three goals in his 15 Championship outings this season. He’s certainly a player with ability but he’s often divided opinion among Rams fans, and this recent revelation has certainly got them talking.

