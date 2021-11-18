Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones has signed a long-term deal with the club, keeping him at the Riverside until 2025, the club has confirmed.

Middlesbrough signed Jones from non-league side Tooting and Mitcham back in 2019 and has broke into the first-team this season.

Prior to making his league debut in this current campaign, he was shipped out on loan to Scotland with St Johnstone and Queen of the South.

Since then he has made 17 appearances in the Middlesbrough first-team so far. Although he is yet to score his first goal for the club he has registered three assists during that time.

He has been utilised in a multitude of positions, including on either wing and at left wing-back. His versatility will stand him in good stead with new manager Chris Wilder taking the helm ahead of this weekends clash with Millwall.

Given the pedigree of the wingers already at the club it is promising that Jones has been given the amount of game time he has. Although it was not known if he would be in Wilder’s plans, the club’s offer of a contract looks to be a statement of intent and assurance that he will be considered by the new boss.

“I’m delighted he’s committed to the future,” said Wilder after the announcement.

“It’s important we have a good balance of young players and experienced players. In the early days of working with him, he’s a listener and a learner so it’s up to us to make him a better player and for him to have that desire, ambition and work ethic to improve his game.”

Jones will be hoping he can play a part in Wilder’s first game against Millwall this weekend. Given the number of injuries Boro have to contend with at the moment, there is a strong chance he could be involved, either from the start or be used as an impact sub.