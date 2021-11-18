Peterborough United’s Siriki Dembele is attracting the interest of ‘multiple top clubs’ including Celtic, Rangers and Fulham according to Football Insider.

Dembele, 25, has been linked with the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Fulham in the past. Now though, Football Insider have revealed that the trio remain interested in the winger, who Peterborough United now value at £4million.

The same report goes on to reveal how Dembele is ‘set to quit’ Posh next summer when his current deal expires, after he rejected the offer of a new contract.

But Posh are reluctant to lose Dembele in January and they’re hoping that this fresh price tag will fend off an unwanted interest in the New Year.

Darren Ferguson’s side though could be tempted into selling if a significant offer is tabled.

Dembele on the move?

Dembele garnered a lot of transfer interest last season – he put on a fine display in League One, scoring 11 and assisting 10 in his 42 league outings, helping Posh to promotion into the Championship.

Since, Dembele has scored four and assisted one goal in his 16 Championship outings. His side have undoubtedly struggled upon their return to the second tier, sitting in 21st-place of the table after the opening 17 games.

They’ve claimed just 15 points so far, scoring 17 and conceding a league high of 32. So for Peterborough, losing Dembele in the New Year would prove a huge blow to their survival hopes, but losing him for free next summer would put a dent in their finances.

It’s a tricky one for the club to play out, but Dembele seems to have his sights set on a new challenge in 2022.