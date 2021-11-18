Hartlepool United first-team coach Clint Hill has left the club.

Hartlepool United have announced the departure on their official club website.

Hill, 43, only joined the Pools in October.

However, Dave Challinor’s departure to Stockport County has changed his circumstances.

Read: Hartlepool United stance on Fabrizio Ravanelli revealed

‘Thoroughly enjoyed’…

Hill has said: ‘’I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my short time at Hartlepool United working with a great set of lads and staff, and also getting to experience the famous atmosphere at the Vic.

“I wish everybody connected to the club every success this season and for the future.’’

Antony Sweeney has also had his say: “Clint has been nothing but brilliant since he came into the club.

“He obviously joined us at an unusual time following the sudden departure of Joe Parkinson but he’s been really good to me and the whole squad. He has been a great help since I took interim charge and we wish him all the best going forward.’’

What now?

The former centre-back has now become available again and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next.

As for Hartlepool, they have Sweeney in caretaker charge and they are back in league action this weekend against Forest Green Rovers after beating Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup last time out.

Read: Hartlepool United likely to turn to familiar face

More on Hill

Hill spent his playing days as a stalwart defender for the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Stoke City, Crystal Palace, QPR, Nottingham Forest, Rangers and Carlisle United, making 670 appearances in all competitions.

He then retired in 2018 and delved into the coaching world, first working at Fleetwood Town under Joey Barton before following him to Bristol Rovers.