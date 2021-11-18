Michael Flynn has spoken to Championship clubs since his departure from Newport County.

The Welshman is in the hunt for a new club after leaving Newport County in October.

Flynn, 41, has talked to a ‘number’ of second tier sides since heading out the exit door at Rodney Parade, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

He is patiently waiting for his next opportunity in the Football League.

Newport spell

Flynn took over the Exiles on a temporary basis in March 2017 having previously held a couple of coaching roles with the League Two side.

He managed to keep them in the league against the odds on the final day of the season to land the permanent job.

Newport finished 11th in his first full season in charge and then lost in the Play-Off final to Tranmere Rovers at Wembley in his second.

They then got to the final again last term but were denied promotion this time by Morecambe.

End of an era

Flynn called time on his spell with the South Wales club a couple of months ago and was replaced by James Rowberry.

He was due to be out of contract at the end of this current season anyway.

What next?

There have been a few vacancies come up over recent times such as Barnsley and Cardiff City.

Flynn made a decent impression at Newport and the fact he has been taking to clubs as high as the Championship show that he is a respected name in the game.