Bradford City have a few injury worries ahead of this weekend’s game against Northampton Town.

Bradford City are back in league action on Saturday following their FA Cup defeat to Exeter City on Tuesday.

Paudie O’Connor, Levi Sutton and Yann Songo’o all appeared to be struggling in the last match, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

Left-back Liam Ridehalgh missed out as well through illness so the Bantams have a few checks to make.

‘Difficult’…

Their boss, Derek Adams, has said: “I’ll find out (their situation) in the next couple of days. But we were back to full strength, other than Andy Cook, and in a much better place.

“I could have done without Lee Angol getting sent off and there’s a couple of others carrying knocks. It was difficult for us.”

Northampton clash

Northampton have lost their last two games to Bristol Rovers and Cambridge United so will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Before that, the Cobblers were in strong form and have made a solid start to life back in League Two.

They are currently 4th in the table and are only four points behind top of the league Forest Green Rovers.

Bradford’s recent situation

Apart from their cup loss to Exeter, Adams’ side have started to play better recently.

They drew 1-1 against Port Vale away last weekend with Lee Angol getting the equaliser.

Bradford have a chance to close the gap on the Play-Offs against Northampton which currently stands at four points.