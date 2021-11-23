After a summer overhaul including 19 incomings and 20 departures at Ipswich Town, a deep breath was needed when the transfer window slammed shut on August 31st.

After an inconsistent start that frustrated many Ipswich Town supporters, it’s fair to say Paul Cook’s side are starting to find their feet.

The Tractor Boys have suffered just two defeats in their last 11 league outings, including impressive victories at Portsmouth and Wycombe respectively.

With boss Paul Cook seemingly settled on his preferred side after numerous personal changes, here are some players who could leave on loan in January.

Tomos Holy

Having fallen down the pecking order at Portman Road following the summer arrivals of former Salford goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky and Brighton loanee Christian Walton, first-team opportunities will be limited for the reminder of the campaign.

The 6ft 9in shot-stopper signed for Ipswich in 2019 following an outstanding campaign at fellow League One side Gillingham.

Having featured just three times this campaign, it’s a move that would seem to benefit all parties.

Idris El Mizouni

After signing a new two-and-a-half year contract in midweek, the talented midfielder outlined his ability with a stunning FA cup winner against struggling Oldham Athletic.

The Tunisian-born midfielder is an additional player who’s become a victim of Ipswich’s purposeful summer recruitment making just five appearances.

A temporary home could be necessary for the 21-year-old to continue in a upward trajectory.

Myles Kenlock

After featuring 23 times in all competitions last campaign, the former Crystal Palace man hasn’t had the game time he would have hoped for this time around.

With tough competition battling for the left-back spot in Matt Penny and Hayden Coulson, regular football is surely what the doctor orders for the 24-year-old.