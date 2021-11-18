Barnsley chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad has welcomed Poya Asbaghi to Oakwell with open arms.

Barnsley have chosen the 36-year-old as the man to replace Markus Schopp.

Asbaghi has left his role as Sweden Under-21s boss to take over at Oakwell.

He is bringing Ferran Sibila as his assistant to the Yorkshire club.

Read: Barnsley striker wanted by League Two side in January

‘Good people’….

El-Ahmad has told the Tykes’ official club website:

“We welcome Poya and Ferran to the Club. Both are good people, talented coaches with a clear leadership and tactical philosophy.

“Poya was on the radar back in 2019 and as we went through our recruitment process it became clear to all parties that Poya and Ferran can take Barnsley FC forward.

“We would like to thank Jo Laumann and the first team coaching staff for their continued hard work and professionalism over the past few weeks during what has been a transitional period for the Club.”

One more game for Laumann

Laumann will oversee Barnsley’s tricky trip to Fulham this weekend before Asbaghi takes over next week.

The Tykes will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Hull City last time out.

Read: ‘Given me confidence’ – Barnsley striker loving life out on loan

More on Asgabhi

The Israeli boss started his coaching career very young with spells at Swedish duo Dalkurd FF and Gefle IF.

He then landed the IFK Göteborg in 2018 and spent two decent years in charge there, winning the Svenska Cup in his second season.

Asbaghi left that role last year and has since been with Sweden Under-21s.

His first game in charge of Barnsley will be their home game against Swansea City next Wednesday.