Middlesbrough are to make their first signing of the Chris Wilder era with free agent Neil Taylor set to arrive this week.

Middlesbrough currently have several defenders out injured and so the arrival of Taylor comes at a perfect time for Wilder’s side.

Right-backs Anfernee Dijskteel and Darnell Fisher are on the treatment table, as are centre-backs Dael Fry, Grant Hall and potentially Paddy McNair, whilst left-back Marc Bola is also out.

This leaves Wilder with just Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier at his disposal for the upcoming visit of Millwall, in what will be his first game in the dugout at his new club.

There is a chance these players will have recovered over the international break in time to face Millwall of course, but if not, Middlesbrough will be hoping to get the deal for Taylor over the line so he can make his debut this weekend, according to Teesside Live.

The left-back is expected to join the Teessiders on a short-term contract until January. This is down to needing to prove his fitness having not been without a club since last season.

He was released from Premier League side Aston Villa in the summer and has been a free agent ever since. Middlesbrough are now prepared to give him a route back into football.

The 32-year-old boasts a wealth of experience having played in the EFL with Wrexham before eight years in the top flight with both Villa and with Swansea City. He has also made 43 appearances for the Welsh national side throughout his career.