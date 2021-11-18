Stockport County striker Scott Quigley believes his move to Edgeley Park from Barrow was a step up.

The attacker left League Two to drop back into the National League over the summer.

Quigley has been a hit since joining Stockport and scored twice for the non-league side last night as they dumped Bolton Wanderers out of the FA Cup.

The 29-year-old has scored five goals in eight games for the North West club so far.

‘Moved up a club’…

He has opened up about his summer departure from Barrow and has said, as per The Sun:

“The lads know we have the backing and the infrastructure here is ridiculous for a tier five team. I may have dropped down a league but in my eyes, I’ve moved up a club.

“Stockport’s far superior off the field compared to Barrow. No disrespect to them and I loved my time there but there’s a difference between getting 2,000 at home and 6,000 week in, week out.”

Ambitious plans

Stockport have their sights set on promotion to the Football League this season and have a striker in Quigley who knows what it takes.

He scored 20 goals in all competitions for Barrow a couple of seasons ago to fire them into League Two against the odds.

Impressive signings

The Hatters have also managed to lure the likes of Paddy Madden, John Rooney, Ben Barclay, Oli Crankshaw and Antoni Sarcevic away from the Football League over recent times.

Next up for Dave Challinor’s side in the FA Cup is a tricky trip to League One side Rotherham United away on 4th December.

How are Barrow doing?

Losing Quigley was a blow for Barrow but they have since adapted well to life under new boss Mark Cooper.

The Bluebirds are currently 16th in League Two and are operating well on a tight budget.