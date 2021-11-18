Hartlepool United remain in the hunt for a new manager.

Hartlepool United are looking for a permanent replacement for Dave Challinor.

The Northern Echo say it is ‘increasingly likely’ the League Two side could hand caretaker boss Antony Sweeney a longer stay in the hottest if he can string together a run of form.

Sweeney, 38, has had a bit of a mixed bag in terms of results since taking over on a temporary basis.

Wycombe win

However, he oversaw the Pools’ impressive 1-0 away win at League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers last time out.

He is also expected to still be in charge for this weekend’s clash against table toppers Forest Green Rovers at home and a win in that one would certainly boost his chances.

Well liked

Sweeney is a popular figure at Hartlepool and knows the club inside out.

He made 444 appearances for the North East club as a player in all competitions.

The 38-year-old ended his career with spells at Carlisle United and Gateshead before heading back to Victoria Park as a coach.

He worked his way up to first-team coach in 2019 and worked under Craig Hignett and then Challinor.

What now?

Sweeney has got his chance now and is being given the opportunity to show what he can do.

Hartlepool are being patient as they look for their next manager but the longer it goes on, the more likely they could stick with what they know.