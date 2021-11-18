Prospective new Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has sent a latest message on social media.

The Turkish entrepreneur visited the MKM Stadium earlier this week.

Ilicali, 52, took to Twitter to post the following tweet to his 5.3 million followers (see below).

He thanked Hull for their hospitality and was pictured with Assem and Ehab Allam.

Ilicali is in the process of buying the Championship club as he looks to get back into football.

He has previously been involved with Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.

The businessman is a well-known figure in Turkey in the television and media industry.

Three weeks

Hull Live reporter Barry Cooper says Ilicali hopes to seal the deal to takeover Hull in the next three weeks.

His twitter post yesterday and excited the Tigers’ faithful even further as the curtains close on the Allams’ reign over the East Yorkshire outfit.

The club have been in need of a change for a good few years now and there may finally be a new era starting.

What next?

Hull are fighting for survival on the pitch and are back in action this weekend at home to Birmingham City.

Grant McCann’s side won their last game 2-0 away at Barnsley.

If the takeover is completed in time for the January transfer window that would Ilicali the chance to sign some players to boost their push to safety.