Nottingham Forest could make a move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Jamie Bowden.

Nottingham Forest are being linked with a swoop for the midfielder, as reported by Football Insider (originally from Lilywhite Rose reporter John Wenham).

Bowden, 20, is currently on loan at Oldham Athletic in League Two.

He was given the green light to join the North West club in the last transfer window to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Read: Nottingham Forest youngster watched by Premier League side

Oldham loan

The Republic of Ireland youth international has since made 15 appearances for Keith Curle’s side in all competitions and is enjoying getting regular football.

He is said to be catching the eye of Nottingham Forest despite Oldham currently sat in the relegation zone.

Only Scunthorpe United separate them from the foot of the Football League at the moment.

Bowden is at Boundary Park until the end of the campaign and will be looking to help them avoid relegation to the National League.

Read: Released Oldham Athletic defender eyeing return to the game

Career to date

The youngster has been on the books at Tottenham since the age of six and has risen up through their academy.

He has never made a senior appearance for the Premier League outfit but has been a regular for them at various youth levels.

What now?

It will be interesting to see if Nottingham Forest try and lure him to the City Ground in January.

He will be benefitting from his loan at Oldham right now and learning a lot during their struggles this term.