Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion are keen on Derby County winger Tom Lawrence.

The Rams are willing to offload the attacker in January, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Stoke City and Swansea City have also been credited with an interest in him this winter.

Lawrence, 27, is said to be one of the highest earners at Pride Park and they are eager to get him off the books.

Read: West Brom midfielder completes loan move away

Important player

The Wales international has been with Derby for the past four seasons and has been a key player for them.

He has made 161 appearances for the Championship outfit in all competitions and has chipped in with 28 goals and 23 assists.

Career so far

Lawrence started out at Manchester United and played once for their first-team.

He had loan spells away from Old Trafford at Carlisle United and Yeovil Town to gain experience before leaving on a permanent basis for Leicester City in 2014.

Lawrence only played three times for the Foxes and they loaned him to Rotherham United, Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town before selling him to Derby.

Read: Released Bournemouth man completes new move on a free transfer

What now?

His spell with the Rams may well be coming to an end soon with the Daily Mail reporting that they will let him depart this winter.

Wayne Rooney’s side are sinking towards League One and getting him off their wage bill will soften the blow going into the next campaign.