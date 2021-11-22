Last season under different management, Leyton Orient used the January window to attempt to strengthen the squad, although proving unsuccessful.

Kenny Jackett will be hoping this January window will be more successful and will help his side put in a strong promotion charge to the end of the year. To achieve that they have to balance the books, so here’s three players that could be moved on temporarily in January…

Dan Happe

The 23-year-old academy graduate had a strong start to the season, but has since fallen out of favour and has only featured in one league game since the start of October.

Happe is a very good defender, however with the strength of Orient’s defence at the moment means there is little chance for him to break into the team.

Sam Sargeant

The second Orient academy graduate on this list, Sargeant has fallen seriously out of favour, currently standing as third-choice goalkeeper behind Lawrence Vigouroux and Rhys Byrne.

Sargeant hasn’t played a competitive game for the O’s so far this year, and had an unsuccessful two-month loan spell at Barnet earlier in the year.

Jayden Sweeney

Sweeney only made his first-team debut in May and has made just three League Two appearances under Jacket this season.

Another academy graduate, Sweeney has since fallen out of favour following a change of formation, making a switch to National League football in January seem likely.

Up next for Leyton Orient is a trip to lowly Scunthorpe United in League Two on Tuesday evening – a win could boost the O’s up into the top three.