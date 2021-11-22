The January transfer window is now less than two months away and with a drop in results for Bolton Wanderers Ian Evatt will no doubt be looking to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season.

Here is a look at three positions Bolton could look to target in January…

Striker

The first position Bolton should target is striker. This may be the number one target for the Whites because the goals have dried up for Bolton after failing to score in five of their last seven league games, and despite creating plenty of chances they can’t seem to find the clinical touch in front of goal.

The lack of goals is a recent issue for the Trotters after having a fast start to the season including scoring three or more four times in their opening 10 league games. Evatt will be looking to add competition at the top of the pitch with Eoin Doyle who has been under-performing in recent weeks to give his current number nine extra motivation to score more goals for his side.

Attacking midfield

Another position Bolton could target in January is attacking midfield. The mid season loss of captain Antoni Sarcevic to Stockport County was a shock to a lot of people so signing a replacement should be high on the Wanderers shopping list in January.

Added creativity and goal contributions from midfield is something Bolton could add into their side alongside Dapo Afolayan and a signing of a new number 10 would be a boost for Evatt and his players.

Left-back

Left-back competition is something Bolton are in need of after current back-up Liam Gordon has come under pressure for his performances this season covering for current starter Declan John.

After Gordon has come under scrutiny buying his replacement could be an option for Evatt to look for in January, it could be difficult to find someone who won’t be an instant starter but with plenty of loan spots available Bolton might go into to the loan market for the left back position.