West Brom fans have made their feelings known after it was confirmed that left-back Conor Townsend had signed a new contract.

The Baggies confirmed on Wednesday evening that Conor Townsend has put pen to paper on a new contract with the club.

The 28-year-old, who joined West Brom back in the summer of 2018, has agreed a deal that will see him remain at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2025 – much to the delight of plenty of supporters.

Townsend has been a mainstay in Valerien Ismael’s West Brom side this season, missing only five minutes of Championship action.

The Hessle-born ace has started in all 17 Championship games so far, operating in a number of roles.

He has been deployed at both left-back and left wing-back, also filling in on the left-hand side of Ismael’s back three in the wake of multiple defensive injuries.

Townsend’s contributions in the 2021/22 campaign to date take him to 92 appearances for the club. In the process, he has chipped in with one goal and two assists.

Upon the announcement of Townsend’s new deal, West Brom fans made their feelings known on Twitter:

YES! Incredible bit of news, can't wait for him to be back at LWB — 🇧🇷 Moura (@ftbl_mouraa) November 17, 2021

Love that. Our most consistent performer over the last 18 months! — taga.bird (@taga_bird33) November 17, 2021

Been our most consistent player this season, great news👏🏼 — Pearson (@danjpson) November 17, 2021