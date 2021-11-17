West Brom defender Conor Townsend has put pen to paper on a new contract with the club, it has been confirmed.

Townsend, 28, has agreed to extend his stay with West Brom until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The defender is now in his fourth season at The Hawthorns and has maintained his place in the starting XI under the management of Valerien Ismael.

Now, his long-term future has been secured by West Brom with this latest agreement.

Townsend has been with the Baggies for a little over three years now, joining from Scunthorpe United in the summer of 2018.

Across all competitions, the left-sided defender has played 92 times since arriving, chipping in with one goal and seven assists in the process.

Displaying his versatility

Over the course of his career, Townsend has spent much of his time playing as a left-back.

However, this season has seen him deployed further forward as a left wing-back more often than not. Not only that, but the former Hull City youngster has also filled in at centre-back when called upon, dropping into Ismael’s back three in the wake of the Baggies’ defensive injury worries.

What now for Townsend and co?

With a new contract secured, the full focus will be on on-pitch matters for Townsend.

Following the international break, the West Brom man will be hoping to help his side in their bid to make an immediate return to the Premier League. The Baggies face Huddersfield Town this weekend as they look to get back on track and hunt down the automatic promotion spots.