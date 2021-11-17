Middlesbrough are said to have made Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun their top target for the January transfer window.

The Sun claimed last week that Middlesbrough are eyeing up Folarin Balogun as their number one target ahead of the next transfer window.

Sheffield United, the former club of new Boro boss Chris Wilder, are also said to have identified the Arsenal prodigy as a potential target.

The 20-year-old striker is one of the Gunners’ most highly-rated youngsters but has found his first-team action at the Emirates Stadium limited somewhat. Balogun has played only three times for Mikel Arteta’s side, missing out on every Premier League matchday squad since August 22nd.

Somewhat unsurprisingly though, Balogun has continued to star for Arsenal’s U23s.

He has netted 10 goals in eight Premier League 2 fixtures, also chipping in with two assists. His contributions take him to 33 goals and nine assists in 58 games for the young Gunners. Balogun also played regularly during his time with the U18s, managing 38 goals in 21 games.

Now, amid the recent links with Middlesbrough, watch Balogun in action to get an insight into what he could offer Wilder’s side: