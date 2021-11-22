Mark Robins’ Coventry City have had a blinding first half of the Championship season, finding themselves in 5th place and with the winter window fast approaching.

Whilst there is no doubt that the Sky Blues will look to be characteristically proactive in the market, in terms of incomings to strengthen an already solid squad, the club will also likely be looking to loan out some talent which will go to waste otherwise.

Here, we take a look at three of those who should be sent out on loan this January…

Fabio Tavares

The Portuguese-born striker joined City last January from Rochdale and joined up with the development squad upon arrival.

However, a red hot campaign so far has seen Tavares score 10 in just eight appearances for City’s Under-23s, showing that he is perhaps too good for academy football.

Therefore, it could be a wise move to get Tavares out on loan and getting valuable first-team football.

Josh Reid

Like Tavares, left-back Josh Reid joined the Sky Blues last January from Ross County.

However, Reid had already been exposed to regular first-team football and had impressed, making 24 appearances for the Staggies in the Scottish Premiership.

So, to make sure that his development is not hindered, Robins should be looking to find a temporary move away for the 19-year-old this January.

Jordan Shipley

Coventry-born midfielder Shipley was an integral part of City’s journey to the Championship, but has failed to make a league appearance this season.

With the Ireland Under-21 international out of contract this season, it makes sense for the club to send Shipley out on loan for the second half of this campaign.

The club would free up room on the wage bill, and the midfielder would be able to put himself in the shop window for a potential move in the summer.