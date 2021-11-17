Sheffield United are in no rush to negotiate new deals with out of contract players just yet, it has been reported.

With the January transfer window now around six weeks away, plenty of clubs will be looking to secure new deals for players that see their deals expire in 2022.

Heading into the January window with players in the final six months of their deals puts clubs at risk of losing playing personnel for nominal fees or for nothing at the end of the season.

However, Sheffield United are in no rush to tie their out of contract players down to new deals just yet.

As per a report from Yorkshire Live, the Blades aren’t panicking over out of contract players’ futures. Out of Sheffield United’s eight out of contract players, seven have options for further 12-month extensions in their existing deals.

Chris Basham, Jack Robinson, Ben Osborn, Adlene Guedioura, Luke Freeman, David McGoldrick, Billy Sharp and Lys Mousset are all in the final year of their respective deals. However, Guedioura is the only one to not have an option for extension.

Earning their keep

The out of contract players will be determined to prove they need to have their extension clauses triggered, while free agent signing Guedioura will be bidding to earn a new contract when he returns from injury.

The clauses offer both the club and players protection, but they won’t be resting on their laurels as Slavisa Jokanovic looks to turn around his side’s disappointing campaign to date.

As it stands, Sheffield United sit in 18th place, seven points away from the play-off spots after 17 games.