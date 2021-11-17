AFC Wimbledon defender Cheye Alexander could be out for as long as two months after suffering an ankle injury, it has emerged.

Alexander, 26, has managed to maintain a spot in Mark Robinson’s AFC Wimbledon starting XI for much of the 2021/22 campaign.

The full-back has operated on both the right and left-hand side, even operating as a centre-back in the Dons’ 1-0 loss to Sutton United in the EFL Trophy earlier this month.

However, during the loss to the League Two side, Alexander was forced off just after the hour mark.

Now, it has emerged that the AFC Wimbledon man could be out for as long as two months after picking up an ankle injury against Matt Gray’s side.

London News Online has reported that Alexander is among the many injury worries for Dons boss Robinson, who is preparing his side to face Portsmouth this weekend.

With Alexander set for as long as two months on the sidelines, it awaits to be seen who can nail down a spot in the side in his absence.

Who could come into the team?

Chelsea loan man Henry Lawrence has been deployed at right-back when Alexander has been left on the bench. However, it is added that the youngster missed Tuesday training due to a sore throat (not related to COVID-19).

As for options on the left-hand side, Nesta Guinness-Walker and Paul Osew are options, while the aforementioned Lawrence can operate on the left too if needs be.

With Pompey awaiting, it will be interesting to see who lines up in AFC Wimbledon’s backline as they look to stop a run of two consecutive League One losses.