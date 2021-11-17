Wigan Athletic summer recruit Joe Bennett is playing for their Under-23s this afternoon.

Wigan Athletic are giving the defender a long-awaited run out against Sunderland (see tweet below).

📋 Here is our U23s team news for today's Premier League Cup fixture… Brilliant to see Joe Bennett in the starting line-up for Peter Murphy's side this afternoon! 🙌🏼 Updates to follow 👇🏼#wafc 🔵⚪️ #BELIEVE — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) November 17, 2021

Bennett, 31, is yet to make an appearance for the Latics.

He joined the club at the end of August on a free transfer following his departure from Cardiff City.

Struggled so far

However, the experienced defender has been suffering with a knee injury that has kept him out of action.

Bennett signed a two-year deal at the DW Stadium and it may not be long before he is ready to make his league debut.

Cardiff exit

He spent the past five years on the books at Cardiff and was a key player for the Bluebirds during his time in Wales.

However, the Championship side opted against handing him a new deal at the end of last season and he subsequently waited a couple of months before linking up with the ‘Tics.

Other spells

Bennett is an experienced player and has racked up over 350 appearances in his career to date.

He has also had spells with the likes of Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, AFC Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion and Sheffield Wednesday in the past.

Return soon?

Wigan currently have Tom Pearce and Luke Robinson as their left-back options. Could Bennett’s return see the latter head out the exit door on loan to get experience in January?