Barnsley have confirmed Poya Asbaghi as their new manager, bringing him in to replace Markus Schopp at the helm.

The Tykes aren’t afraid to make some of the Championship’s more left-field managerial appointments.

That pattern has continued today, with Poya Asbaghi taking up the vacant managerial post at Barnsley following the sacking of Markus Schopp.

Here, we take a look at just who Poya Asbaghi is and all you need to know about him as he takes over at Oakwell.

Asbaghi’s background

Born in Karaj, Iran, Asbaghi is a Swedish Iranian coach.

At 36, he becomes one of the Championship’s youngest managers. Only Swansea City boss Russell Martin (35) is younger than Asbaghi, continuing the trend of clubs looking to recruit younger managers.

Coaching career to date

Asbaghi started out his coaching career in Dalkurd FF’s backroom team, working as an assistant manager to Andreas Brannstorm from January 2014 to December 2015 before taking up the manager’s role.

During his time at the helm, Asbaghi oversaw 41 games, managing a points-per-match of 1.83. He then went on to spend a spell in charge of Gefle IF, impressing before earning the job at IFK Goteborg.

Asbaghi spent a little under two years with IFK, earning the Allsvenskan Manager of the Year award in 2019. His impressive work with the club actually saw him offered the Barnsley job in November 2019, only for him to turn it down. He also won the Swedish Cup with IFK in 2020.

He was eventually sacked by the club in September 2020 before returning to management with Sweden’s U21s in January of this year.

Now, after an undefeated spell with the young Sweden side, Asbaghi takes charge of Barnsley.

Asbaghi’s previous systems

Transfermarkt has Asbaghi’s preferred formation as 4-2-3-1, though the new Barnsley boss has operated with variations of 4-4-2 as well during his time in charge of Sweden’s U21s.

Interestingly, a 2019 piece from Halids.com suggests Asbaghi isn’t afraid of experimenting with different formations, with three-at-the-back systems also deployed during the opening months of his time at IFK Goteborg.

It will be interesting to see how he gets his Barnsley side playing, with the Tykes’ looking for him to embed a clear tactical philosophy as they bid to climb out of and away from the relegation zone.