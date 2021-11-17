Stockport County striker Scott Quigley has tipped Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt for a bright future in management.

Stockport County lock horns with Bolton Wanderers in an FA Cup replay tonight at Edgeley Park.

The National League side drew 2-2 with the League One outfit a couple of weeks ago and are looking to cause an update this evening.

Quigley, 29, knows the Trotters’ boss Evatt very well from playing under him at Barrow.

‘Top manager’….

The Hatters’ hotshot has said, as per The Sun:

“Ian doesn’t hold back with his words and isn’t afraid of telling you. I like that from a manager, even though I had a kick up the arse!

“Hopefully I’ll hear him from our dressing room. Hopefully he’ll be crying too!

“Ian and Peter Atherton worked wonders for me, they’re good guys but that’s even more motivation to try and upset them.

“I know he’s going to be a top, top manager and he’s only going one way.”

In-form

Quigley dropped down a league over the summer to join Stockport from Barrow.

He has since scored three goals in seven games for his new club and is eager to help them rise into the promotion picture under new boss Dave Challinor.

Proven goal scorer

The Shrewsbury-born attacker fired 20 goals during the 2019/20 season to help Evatt guide Barrow to promotion to the Football League.

He then managed 15 last term in League Two before leaving the Bluebirds.

Other spells

Quigley has also had spells with the likes of The New Saints, Blackpool, Wrexham, Port Vale and FC Halifax Town in the past.