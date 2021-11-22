Luton Town have endured a fantastic opening period to the current Championship campaign currently finding themselves in 11th.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has deservedly received plaudits for his side’s front footed approach this campaign, highlighted through the 26 league goals scored which has only been surpassed by five sides in the division.

With the halfway stage briskly approaching along with the January transfer window, the prospect of potential incomings and outgoings remains a hot topic of discussion.

We have highlighted three players which we believe Luton Town should be looking to loan outdoor more regular game time.

Dion Pereira

The talented attacker signed for the Hatters in 2020 following his release from MLS side Atlanta United.

Having showcased his ability for Luton’s development side, the 22-year-old has struggled to make an impact at first-team level due to the strength in-depth available at Kenilworth Road.

Having retired to the club after a brief spell away at National League side Yeovil Town where he registered just a single appearance before injury, you feel that the upcoming window could be crucial for his development.

Elliot Thorpe

The former Wales U21 international signed for the championship side in September following his Tottenham Hotspur exit.

The talented midfielder opted against extending his Spurs deal after eight years at the club to purse first-team opportunities.

With competition aplenty in the midfielder area, a temporary move away could be sensible at present.

Josh Neufville

The 20-year-old striker featured 31 times last campaign whilst at National League side Yeovil Town, scoring five times.

A replica spell away you feel would be beneficial for the athletic attackers development after he showed so much promise in Luton’s Youth Alliance Cup triumph in 2018.

With Elijah Adebayo’s prolific form spearheading Luton’s attack, first-team opportunities look limited at present.