Blackburn Rovers duo Harry Pickering and Daniel Ayala are both back in training ahead of this weekend’s test against Reading.

With November’s international fixtures done and dusted, Blackburn Rovers are preparing to return to action against Reading this weekend.

Tony Mowbray’s side headed into the international break with three wins in their last four, with the only dropped points coming in their heavy 7-0 defeat to high-flying Fulham.

Now, with the Royals awaiting, Blackburn Rovers have been handed two defensive injury boosts.

As revealed by the Lancashire Telegraph, left-back Harry Pickering and centre-back Daniel Ayala are both back in training. The duo have made their way back into the fold during the international break and could come back into the side against Reading.

A welcome boost for Tony Mowbray

The returns of Pickering and Ayala will come as music to the ears of manager Tony Mowbray.

Former Crewe Alexandra star Pickering was a mainstay in the starting XI before picking up a calf injury. Thankfully, versatile summer signing Tayo Edun has been able to fill in at left-back, though Mowbray has admitted he doesn’t see that as his best position.

The return of Pickering not only gives him his first-choice left-back again, but it will free Edun to feature in midfield once more.

As for Ayala, his presence at the back has been noticeable this season. He endured an injury-hit first season at Ewood Park but has nailed down a place in the side this season before missing the last three games. The towering Spaniard has chipped in with two goals in 14 outings, also helping keep two clean sheets.

Now, with Reading on the horizon, it awaits to be seen if both players come straight back into the starting XI after their respective absences.