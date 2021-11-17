Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool are among the sides tracking Notts County star Ruben Rodrigues, it has been claimed.

Rodrigues, 25, has emerged as a standout player for Notts County since joining from Dutch club FC Den Bosch last summer.

The Portuguese forward has already been linked with League One side Rotherham United this season, and now it has been claimed that the Millers aren’t the only ones keeping tabs on Rodrigues.

As per a report from Nottinghamshire Live, Championship duo Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool have also watched over the Notts Country star.

Not only that, but key recruitment figures from Lincoln City and Rotherham United were alongside Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley and Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough in attendance of the Magpies’ 2-1 replay loss to Rochdale in the FA Cup.

Starring in the National League

As said before, Rodrigues has become a star player in his time at Meadow Lane.

This season has seen the Oliveira da Azemeis-born ace net seven goals in 15 games, operating at centre-forward, out on the left-wing or in a slightly deeper role in attacking midfield.

Overall, he has managed 19 goals in 52 games for Notts County, scoring 12 last season.

Dutch stint

Prior to joining Notts County, Rodrigues had spent his entire career plying his trade in the Netherlands.

He spent time with a host of clubs, featuring for Den Bosch, De Treffers (loan) and VV Gemert. For the aforementioned Den Bosh, Rodrigues managed an impressive 12 goals and 10 assists in 34 outings.