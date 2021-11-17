Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has challenged starlet Ronan Darcy to break into the first-team once he returns from his loan spell in Norway.

Darcy, 21, linked up with Norwegian side Sogndal IL in the summer as he bids to pick up game time away from Bolton Wanderers.

Since making the temporary move to Norway’s second-tier, the young playmaker has managed to chip in with one assist in seven outings across all competitions.

Now, as he prepares to return to the League One side next month, Darcy has been issued a challenge by Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt.

As quoted by The Bolton News, Evatt threw down the gauntlet to the Ormskirk-born talent, calling on him to come back and show he’s ready to take up a first-team spot.

Darcy also drew high praise from the Bolton boss for settling and taking on the challenge in a new country, as well as dealing an incident in which one of his teammates, Emil Palsson, went into cardiac arrest.

“It speaks volumes to Ronan’s character that he’s taken on the challenge of being in a foreign country away from his parents, away from his family and focusing solely on his football,” Evatt said.

“We’re looking forward to getting him back.

“He needs to play regular football so we’ll get Ronan back and see where he’s at, and we will make a decision on it.

“Fortunately for Ronan at the moment we are one lighter with Sarce (Antoni Sarcevic) leaving in that position, which could open up a spot for him. But again he’s got to come back and earn it.”

Darcy’s Bolton career to date

The young playmaker made his way into the first-team picture amid their extreme shortage of senior players at the start of the 2019/20 campaign and went on to hold down a place in the team.

Since then, Darcy has gone on to play 34 times for Bolton Wanderers, chipping in with two goals and two assists in the process.

It awaits to be seen if he can nail down a spot in Evatt’s plans once he returns, with the Wanderers boss keen to see the attacking midfielder show why he deserves a spot in the team.