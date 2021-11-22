After a slow start that saw Blackpool in a relegation fight, they’re now fighting for the play-offs.

But with the January transfer window just over a month away, Neil Critchley will be looking at how to get the most out of the window.

However, the outgoings can be as crucial as the incomings for the Seasiders. So, here’s a look at three players Critchley may want to loan out in January…

Oliver Casey

Casey can feel unlucky. Since joining from Leeds United in the summer, he has only made two appearances, both in the EFL Cup. He impressed in both, but he is yet to be given any more chances in the first-team despite first-team football being his motive for the move. Another Championship or upper League One side could get an excellent centre-back for six months.

Joe Nuttall

The 24-year-old has never really got his Blackpool career going having made 27 appearances since joining in the summer of 2019. However, all of those came in his first season. This shows that he isn’t in Critchley’s plans going forward and a loan away from Bloomfield Road could be what’s best for both parties.

Matty Virtue

Virtue could seek the loan himself as he tries to get more game time. Since joining from Liverpool, the former Notts County loanee has impressed in his limited minutes. However, Blackpool have numerous midfield options and he will struggle to break into the side.

Up next for Blackpool is a home game v West Brom on Tuesday evening.