Sunderland currently sit 7th in League One and after some poor recent form, the January transfer window looks more crucial now than it ever seemed.

Recently, Sunderland haven’t got on great with the January transfer window, with signings such as Will Grigg and the disappointing departure of Josh Maja all happening in the first month of the year.

However, with a new recruitment system in place, manager Lee Johnson will be hoping to exploit it to its full potential as it could make or break his tenure in charge of the Black Cats.

Here we look at three Sunderland players who should be loaned out…

Bailey Wright

The former Bristol City man originally joined Sunderland on loan at the start of 2020, but this season has failed to make many starts in the league. He has featured off the bench however, he has failed to impress with many of his performances.

With his contract ending in the summer, a loan move could be ideal for him to prove he is worth an extension.

Aiden O’Brien

O’Brien expected to leave Sunderland on loan in the summer, but incorrect paperwork meant he stayed on Wearside. Much like Wright, O’Brien has failed to impact Sunderland’s season too much and he is yet to prove he deserves a contract extension in the summer. A move away could allow him to get consistent game time which would benefit his performances.

Will Harris

The 21-year-old striker is currently playing for Sunderland U23s in the Premier League Two and after nine goals in seven appearances, he’s starting to push for a place in the first-team picture.

Sending him out on loan to League Two or below would give Sunderland the chance to see how he copes and maybe utilise him in the senior squad next season.