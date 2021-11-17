Swansea City’s former star Joe Rodon could be loaned out by Premier League side Spurs in January, reports have claimed.

Rodon, 23, linked up with Spurs in the summer of 2020 after a thoroughly impressive breakthrough with Swansea City.

The centre-back had emerged as a star performer with the Swans, earning him a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as they bid to bolster their defensive ranks with the acquisition of Rodon .

However, the Welshman has only played five times this season after making 14 appearances last campaign.

Now, amid his absence from the side, Swansea Independent has claimed that a January loan move away from Spurs isn’t out of the realms of possibility.

The report cites sources close to the player in stating a temporary move away from Antonio Conte’s side isn’t something Rodon wouldn’t be opposed to, so it awaits to be seen if further information emerges as the January window moves closer.

A return to the Championship possible?

It is added that Spurs would be ready to send Rodon to another Premier League club, with Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter an “admirer”. Although, it is also said that Rodon wouldn’t be opposed to dropping to the Championship to get game time.

Rodon has already proven he is a standout centre-back at Championship level, thoroughly impressing with Swansea.

After making his way through his hometown club’s youth academy, the 21-time Wales international went on to play 54 times for Swansea.