Middlesbrough are expected to sign former Aston Villa and Swansea City full-back Neil Taylor.

A report from BBC Sport claims that Middlesbrough are set to sign Taylor, 32, on a short-term deal until January following a trial period with the club.

Boro have recently appointed Chris Wilder as manager following Neil Warnock’s departure, and former Welsh international Taylor looks set to become his first signing as Middlesbrough manager.

Taylor was let go by Villa at the end of last season. He’d spent five seasons with the club and made over 100 appearances for the cub, but manager just one Premier League outings last time round.

He fell right down the pecking order under Dean Smith. Taylor though will arrive at Middlesbrough with plenty of experience backed up – he previously made 179 appearances for Swansea City and has 43 caps to his name for Wales too.

And Taylor has promotion experience from the Championship too, winning the play-offs with Aston Villa in 2019.

For Wilder then, Taylor is a signing that will certainly bring experience and leadership to the side. He’ll also be able to provide some solid cover on the left-side of defence, hopefully being able to price some cover for the likes of Lee Peltier.

Middlesbrough return to Championship action at home to Millwall this weekend. It’s a really difficult game for Wilder to start his Boro tenure with – Millwall sit in 9th-place after quietly putting together a good run of form, and will prove a huge test for Wilder and his Boro side.