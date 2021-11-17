QPR currently sit in 6th-place of the Championship table, with another crucial January transfer window on the horizon.

Last season, QPR used the January transfer window to its full potential, bringing in a host of players who helped turn their season around.

And Mark Warburton will be hoping to do the same this time round. But instead, he’ll be hoping that the upcoming winter window will give them enough gas to secure a top-six finish in the Championship.

January though will also be a key time for QPR to loan out some of their younger talents, and here we look at three who should go out on loan…

Charlie Kelman

The striker has recently returned to QPR following a frustrating loan spell with Gillingham in League One.

He failed to score in his five league appearances for the Gills but he remains a player held in high-regards at QPR – he managed 11 appearances in the Championship last season, most of which as a late substitute, but he’s shown glimpses of a real prospect.

Kelman is certainly one that QPR should look to loan out in the New Year.

Stephen Duke-McKenna

The Guyana international midfielder is someone who QPR fans are excited about – he made his Championship debt last season and looked sharp in his pre-season outings, featuring in the Carabao Cup too.

But he’s yet to make a league appearance in this campaign and with numbers relatively plentiful in the middle, Warburton could well look to find a temporary home for Duke-McKenna when the transfer window opens.

Joe Walsh

The young shot-stopper was due to go on out on loan in the summer before the club opted against sending him away.

He’s yet to make an appearance this season and has only featured on the bench a handful of times. Walsh is a player who really needs to gain some first-team experience but sending him out on loan could leave QPR light in the goalkeeping department.

If Warburton can bring in a new no.3 or promote one from within, then Walsh should be given some loan experience.