Middlesbrough get the Chris Wilder era underway this weekend against Millwall and it will be interesting to see how they line up.

Middlesbrough have several players out injured at the moment and so Wilder’s starting eleven on Saturday won’t necessarily be representative of how he wants his starting eleven to look in the future.

The Boro boss often opted for a 3-5-2 formation during his time at Sheffield United with huge successes both in League One and the Championship.

We expect Middlesbrough to adopt the same formation under Wilder and they could line up like this:

Goalkeeper – Luke Daniels

It’s hard to say whether Daniels or Joe Lumley will be the Middlesbrough number one under Wilder. Lumley made several mistakes before being dropped and so Wilder could follow his predecessor Neil Warnock in keeping Daniels between the sticks.

Centre-backs – Paddy McNair, Sol Bamba, and Dael Fry

Middlesbrough’s back three boasts experience, versatility and solidity with McNair, Bamba and Fry. Alternatively, the likes of Anfernee Dijksteel, Grant Hall and Lee Peltier could come in instead.

Wing-backs – Marcus Tavernier and Marc Bola

Despite Tavernier having a greater impact on proceedings in a number 10 role, he is likely to be utilised on the wing in this formation. If Djed Spence is recalled from his Nottingham Forest loan in January he would almost certainly play right wing-back instead.

Bola will be first-choice at left wing-back, although there could be a place for Neil Taylor, Isaiah Jones, or Onel Hernandez.

Central midfielders – Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks, and Martin Payero

Although Tavernier or McNair could come into this midfield three, we expect the aforementioned players to be the go-to trio in central midfield.

Strikers – Andraz Sporar and Duncan Watmore

Young Josh Coburn and summer signing Uche Ikpeazu could feel aggrieved to miss out, as we expect top scorer Sporar to partner Watmore.

Wilder is already looking to the January window and a loan deal for Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun and so the Boro boss may feel a lot of his strikers are too similar. But Watmore provides something different to Coburn and Ikpeazu.