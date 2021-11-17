Cardiff City managed to fend off interest from Leeds United to keep hold of Cian Ashford over the summer.

Leeds United made ‘six-figure offers’ for the highly-rated youngster at the end of last season.

However, the Bluebirds held firm and snubbed the Whites’ approaches, according to a report by Wales Online.

Ashford, 17, has risen up through the academy at Cardiff and has been a key player for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

Bright future

The youngster has broken into their Under-23s side this season and is catching the eye.

He is certainly a name to keep an eye out for in the future and Wales Online that there is other interest in him from elsewhere too.

The Bluebirds could face a battle to keep hold of the Wales youth international down the line but for now they will be eager to help him continue his development.

What next?

Ashford will look to keep up his impressive performances for the Under-23s and potentially break into the first-team next year.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds reignite their interest in him in January if they seek to bolster their youth ranks further.

This weekend

Cardiff are back in action after the international break on Saturday away at Preston North End in Steve Morison’s first game in permanent charge.