Grimsby Town are yet to talk to Sheffield Wednesday or Bristol City about extending Alex Hunt and Ryler Towler’s loan spells, as per a report by Grimsby Live.

Grimsby Town currently have the young duo on loan until January.

The pair have helped the Mariners rise to 3rd in the National League table as they hunt an immediate promotion back to League Two.

It is yet to be known whether Hunt or Towler will be staying at Blundell Park for the second-half of the season.

‘We’re not the ones in control’…

Asked whether he has spoken to their parent clubs yet, Grimsby boss, Paul Hurst, said:

“No, not as yet. We’re still near the start-ish of November. Things can change very quickly.

“We won’t have any agreements set in stone in the middle of November. Those discussions can happen to a degree but they’re almost pointless.”

He added: “I think whether the lads are in the team is one indication of whether we’d want to keep them. Others, that might not be the case but we might still want them here.

“First and foremost, unfortunately, we’re not the ones in control of the situation.”

Hunt

Sheffield Wednesday gave him the green light to join Grimsby in August to get some experience under his belt.

He has since enjoyed his time with the non-league outfit and has made 14 appearances in all competitions.

Towler

The 19-year-old linked up with Hurst’s side in September.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Bristol City and has played four times for their senior team, as well as having other spells out on loan at Frome Town and Taunton Town.