Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad has reacted to their win over Solihull Moors last night.

Wigan Athletic’s chief took to Twitter to send a message to his followers (see tweet below).

The Latics are through to the next round of the FA Cup.

A trip to League Two side Colchester United now awaits them on 5th December.

Tough game

It was a tough game for the ‘Tics against Solihull and they had to dig deep to earn the win.

The Moors held Leam Richardson’s side to a 0-0 draw at the DW Stadium to take it back to their place in a replay.

The dogged National League outfit took the lead through Adam Rooney’s penalty early in the second-half as the home fans sensed an update.

However, Wigan equalised through when Jason Kerr directed a Gwion Edwards’ shot into the back of the net past Ryan Boot.

The Latics’ quality then showed in extra-time and they won it through Callum Lang’s header.

Solihull did nearly level though with James Ball missing a couple of late chances.

What next?

Wigan’s focus now switches back to league action and they take on Oxford United at home on Saturday, followed by a trip to Cambridge United next Tuesday.

Richardson’s men had a break from the action last weekend due to the international break.