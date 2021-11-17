Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hamad sends message after Solihull Moors win
Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad has reacted to their win over Solihull Moors last night.
Wigan Athletic’s chief took to Twitter to send a message to his followers (see tweet below).
Good game 💪🏻
Up The Tics 🔵⚪@LaticsOfficial#wafc #Believe pic.twitter.com/wEcmDooJvJ
— Talal Al Hammad | طلال الحماد (@TalalAlHammad32) November 16, 2021
The Latics are through to the next round of the FA Cup.
A trip to League Two side Colchester United now awaits them on 5th December.
Tough game
It was a tough game for the ‘Tics against Solihull and they had to dig deep to earn the win.
The Moors held Leam Richardson’s side to a 0-0 draw at the DW Stadium to take it back to their place in a replay.
The dogged National League outfit took the lead through Adam Rooney’s penalty early in the second-half as the home fans sensed an update.
However, Wigan equalised through when Jason Kerr directed a Gwion Edwards’ shot into the back of the net past Ryan Boot.
The Latics’ quality then showed in extra-time and they won it through Callum Lang’s header.
Solihull did nearly level though with James Ball missing a couple of late chances.
What next?
Wigan’s focus now switches back to league action and they take on Oxford United at home on Saturday, followed by a trip to Cambridge United next Tuesday.
Richardson’s men had a break from the action last weekend due to the international break.