Journalist and reporter Ryan Conway has spoken exclusively to The72, about all things Derby County.

Derby County is a hot topic among English Football League reporters and fans alike. The club is currently rooted to the foot of the Championship table on -3 points following a second points deduction for this campaign, with the Rams still in search of a new buyer after entering into administration earlier in the campaign.

It’s a dire situation that the club has found themselves in, and having his say on the state of affairs at Pride Park, Derby County reporter Conway had this to say:

“I feel desperately sorry for everyone involved. It’s important to stress that the players, the staff, all the people behind the scenes, none of them asked to be put in this situation and let’s be real, this situation has cost actual jobs. There’s already been what, 20 redundancies? And I’m sure there’ll be more if and when the club does indeed go down. I just feel really, really sorry for everyone involved in it.”

Off the pitch, Derby County have been through hell and back in the past few months for all their discrepancies in the years before. And on the pitch, things don’t look too much brighter either.

“On the pitch, I’ll be honest, I am a little pessimistic because you look at some of the players who are out of contract at the end of this season – it’s a lot,” Conway explained.

“It’s a lot of their key players as well, particularly when you look at the likes of Curtis Davies, we’ve got six months left on his deal, I believe Tom Lawrence’s deal is up at this end of the season. [Colin] Kazim-Richards’ deal is up at the end of this season, Sam Baldock’s deal is up at the end of this season, Graeme Shinnie’s deal is up at the end of this season, Lee Buchanan, Kelle Roos… Regardless of what you think of these players or not, that’s an enormous part of the team.

“And these players will probably be able to get you up out of League One, but are you going to have the financial capability to keep hold of them? No, you’re not. Which ones are you resigned to losing? Probably the most talented ones, look at guys like Lee [Buchanan], probably someone like Tom [Lawrence], and then you sell off some of your best players to make ends meet. Jason Knight, Max Bird, Kamil Jozwiak, Krystian Bielik – I very much doubt he’s [Bielik] going to want to play in League One again. So on the pitch, I am very pessimistic of the chances of bouncing back at the first time of asking because there’s going to be a lot to sort through.”

With Derby County having so many players in the final months of their contracts at the club, and having already one of the smallest squads in the Championship to begin the season, the upcoming January transfer window could prove pivotal in stabilising both their long and short-term future.

“It depends on what your method of thinking is,” Conway explained. “If you are indeed resigned to your fate of going down, and let’s face it, 18 points the gap is now, I think everyone should be resigned to that now. But if in the club there’s maybe stubbornness or ego, or a genuine belief that they can get out of this then they’ll want to keep their best players. But January, in my opinion it should be about, ‘we need to cash in on some of our better players’, ‘we need to accept that we’re going down’, ‘we need to start planning towards the future’. And that process can start by getting £5million for Jason Knight if you can get it, and picking up some of League One’s better players and start using the back half of this season to gel a squad together to go into next season. That would be the way I would approach it… The smart move would be to cash in – it’ll hurt, but everything about this hurts.”

With relegation now all-but confirmed for the Rams, it bring to the fore what the future might hold for manager Wayne Rooney. Will he stay, or will he go? Conway said of the former England man:

“The vibes I always got from Rooney, were that he was incredibly loyal to the club for giving him a chance, and also to the players and staff that are in this with him. It really has brought them together, they really are all in this together because it’s no fault of their own but they’re just trying to do their best. Will he want to stay in League One? I mean, no, no he won’t. He’s an ambitious man and he’s got ambitious much further up the footballing food chain. If they can work out a deal where he’ll go, ‘look, I’ll give League One, one season, and if we’re not out in one season then I’d like to move on’… I think that could be best for both parties, particularly with a new owner coming in because let’s face it, Wayne Rooney’s been massively handcuffed since coming into the job. He’s not been able to bring in players that are high on his priority list.

“A new owner coming in might go, ‘look, let’s give you a one-year deal, I’ll back you in the market, let’s get up at the first time of asking. If we don’t then you’re free to move on, no hard feelings’. And I think that might be a solution that suits everybody.”

The League One roster has some fierce names in it this season – Sheffield Wednesday joined the list after their relegation last season, with names sch as Sunderland, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town all already residing in the third tier of English football.

“I think you’re seeing the effect it has on a club like Sheffield Wednesday who got Darren Moore installed, a very good manager, a stable pair of hands, someone who will steady the ship on the pitch and they’ve worked through to sort their affairs off the pitch,” said Conway. “But even with all that in place, they’re not exactly pulling away from the pack at the top of the table. In fact, they’re in a real battle for the play-offs. I think that shows how difficult it [League One] is.

“Derby’s situation is worse – they’ve been put into administration, they’ve got a lot of their key players out of contract, they’re going to have to sell some of their key players, so their situation is worse. Do I think they can bounce back at the first time of asking? Yes, but that comes with a lot of ‘ifs’. Yes, if they get an owner in who is going to back them in the transfer market, Yes, if they’re able to clear up Wayne Rooney’s situation that pertains to staying on at the football club or if he wants to move on, and then who do you go and get. And yes if they’ve got the right characters in the squad. There are some players who maybe don’t fancy League One. Do you keep them because they’re talented? What if things get tough, are they going to drop half-a-percent, 5%, whatever it might be. And there’s always the element of luck. League One is a volatile division as is the Championship. It won’t be a cake walk even if Derby County had all those things in place.

“You look at a team like Portsmouth. It would be very easy for Derby County to do a Portsmouth, suffer administration, relegation and left to fight in the middle pack of the league. You’ll remember 2008, Portsmouth won the FA Cup – just over a decade ago. Things can change in football incredibly. The important thing in any football club is to not have the arrogance to believe that your time will just come again in a couple of years – Liverpool waited 30 years for a league title, Manchester United might wait 30 years for another league title, Arsenal have waited well over a decade, and this is the elite. Derby have waited since 2008 to get back in the Premier League. You might wait another 10 years to get back in the Championship, if you do not manage this situation properly. So it’s not all cut and dry.”

Fortunately for Derby County, they’ve some talented youngsters on their books who could help lay down the foundations for the future. Names like Festy Ebosele, Jack Stretton and Louie Sibley perhaps, are just a few of their youngsters with potential, and they could yet form what is the base layer of the Derby County we see beyond this season.

“These young players are exciting, but progress isn’t linear,” Conway explained. “We saw that with Max Bird first hand – Max Bird is probably playing the best football of his career right now but last season was a real down season for Max because progress isn’t linear like that. And then you’ll be asking young players to learn difficult lessons on the job, and that’s a very tough position to put those kids in. If their confidence dips and goes down then it becomes harder for them and you can get into a vicious cycle and before you know it, a once very promising young player is another sad story of football chewing you up and spitting you out.

Lastly, Derby County look as though they have a front-runner to takeover the club. American businessman Chris Kirchner was thrust into headlines late last month after it was reported that he’d tabled a £50million bid to save the club. Having his say on the Rams’ potential new owner, Conway said:

“It’s so difficult to say because of the filed and botched takeovers of the past. What I will say is obviously this takeover is being conducted, not by Mel Morris and the board but by the administrators. It is their job to put a stable owner in place. It’s their job to get these candidates vetted properly and to do all the due diligence and background checks properly. And on that basis, you look at it and go ‘well he’s got to better than what BZI were offering, he’s got to be better than what Erik Alonso was offering’… The statement he [Kirchner] put out a couple of weeks ago, he comes across well, he’s not being arrogant and saying ‘we’re going to be in the Champions League in 10 years’ like Erik Alonso was, and that he’s going to pump £500million it, he just seems like someone who might steady the ship.

“As long as he’s vetted properly, the less he says the better, because Derby have been through this with owners and proposed owners, taking to Twitter and doing this and that, and it just completely collapsing, these owners who’ve put their foot in their mouth and just embarrassed Derby and made life really difficult for them. As long as this guy can stabilise the club effectively, he will be a good owner. There’s a lot of damage to pick through from the Mel Morris era.”

You can follow Ryan Conway on Twitter @RJConway92