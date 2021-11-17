Port Vale loanee Dennis Politic is yet to commit his future to parent club Bolton Wanderers, as per a report by The Bolton News.

The youngster declined the offer of a new deal before heading out on loan.

Politic, 21, sees his current deal at the University of Bolton Stadium expire at the end of the season (June 2022).

He is due to become a free agent next summer as it stands and there has been no further dialogue between him and the Trotters.

‘See how things develop’…

Bolton boss, Ian Evatt, has said:

“I don’t think we’ve had any further dialogue with Dennis or his agent. As I said, we made him an offer. That offer was politely declined so for now we’ll play it by ear and see how things develop.”

Loan spell

Politic was given the green light to head out on loan in the last transfer window to get some more experience under his belt.

He linked up with Port Vale in August and has since made eight appearances with Darrell Clarke’s side, chipping in with three goals in all competitions.

Career to date

The former Romania youth international started out at Brasov FC before joining Manchester United as a youngster.

He spent three years in the academy of the Red Devils before his move to Bolton.

Politic has since played 30 times for the Trotters’ senior side in all competitions and has scored five times.

He also had a loan spell away at Salford City a couple of years ago when he Ammies were in the National League.