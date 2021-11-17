Millwall boss Gary Rowett has had his say on former Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock, and current Boro manager Chris Wilder.

Warnock was relieved of his duties at Middlesbrough earlier this month. He was hastily replaced by former Sheffield United boss Wilder and he’ll take charge of his first game this weekend, with the visit of Millwall on the cards.

Speaking to South London Press on Warnock, Rowett had this to say:

“I really like Neil. You’re always sad to see someone leave any club, but particularly someone who has done so well.

“Neil Warnock is the type of person who is always there to offer a bit of advice. Sometimes you want it and sometimes you don’t – but he’ll offer it anyway.”

The 72-year-old Warnock is an iconic character in English football. He’s best known for his stints in charge of the likes of Sheffield United, QPR, Cardiff City and most recently Middlesbrough, with his old school and no-nonsensical mantra earning his lovers and haters all the same.

“Neil is a good guy,” Rowett continued.

“But obviously they made their decision and it is an opportunity for someone else, like Chris, to come in. Chris is another vastly-experienced manager. I’ve managed against Chris so many times, because his Oxford team were in League Two at the same time as my Burton team. I’ve had many encounters against him. He is another shrewd operator.”

Wilder has been out of work since March of this year. He was closely linked to several Championship jobs ahead of this season, with Fulham and West Brom being two of them. But he’s taken some time out of the game and has finally landed at Middlesbrough.

As a manager, Wilder has three EFL promotions to his name (one with Northampton Town and two with Sheffield United), and so he arrives at the Riverside as an esteemed manager.

“He did brilliantly to keep Sheffield United up [in the Premier League], it was a really under-rated achievement,” Rowett said.

“Sometimes you don’t want a change just before you play them at home because you know they are going to be up for it, their fans are going to be up for it, sensing an opportunity to kick-start their promotion push.

“But, it’s like any other challenge. We’ve got to go there and do what we do – be very good at what we do in order to get a result.”

For Millwall, they’ll be gunning for a win away at Middlesbrough this weekend – they sit in 9th-place of the table as it stands, with a win able to boost them as high as 5th depending on other results.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.