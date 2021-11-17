Lincoln City could look to loan out defender Sean Roughlan in January.

Lincoln City may give the green light for the youngster to head out the exit door this winter, as per a report by Lincolnshire Live.

The Imps are keeping one eye on the next transfer window and there could be both comings and goings for the League One side.

Attacker Remy Longdon is another who Lincolnshire Live has mentioned as someone who could also be loaned out.

Needs experience?

Roughlan is being tipped for a bright future with Michael Appleton’s side but could be allowed to leave to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

Read: Midfielder opens up about summer move away from Lincoln City

Career so far

The teenager started out at Pheonix FC before earning a move to Lincoln after a successful trial.

He was handed his first professional contract in July 2020 and made his senior debut a few months later in a Carabao Cup clash against Crewe Alexandra.

The Republic of Ireland youth international went on to make 10 more appearances in all competitions last term.

He has since played once in this campaign and it will be interesting to see what lies in store for him in January.

What next?

Lincoln are back in action this weekend and face Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium.

After their trip to Yorkshire, the Imps have back-to-back home games against Portsmouth and Accrington Stanley.