Charlton Athletic’s Ryan Inniss is progressing well from his thigh injury, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic have been without the defender since late August.

Inniss, 26, suffered the blow in a league fixture against Crewe Alexandra and is still on the road to recovery.

The Addicks aren’t expecting him back this month but December still remains a possibility.

‘Progressing well’…

Their caretaker boss, Johnnie Jackson, has said:

“He’s progressing well. The timeframe, I couldn’t tell you. I’m not expecting to have him any time this month.

“I’m pretty sure that the medical team are happy with where he is at, he’s very much within the range they were expecting him to be. But I don’t know his return-to-play date off the top of my head.

“Ryan is in good spirits. Hopefully he won’t be too long.”

Struggled since joining

He has endured a frustrating time since moving to the Valley last October and has only made 19 appearances in all competitions for the London side.

The centre-back then played five times earlier in this campaign before injury struck again.

Has been missed

Inniss has been a solid option for Charlton when he has been fit and they will be eager to get him back out there as soon as they can.

The former Crystal Palace man is under contract until the end of this season and will be keen to prove his worth.

What next?

Jackson’s side are back in action this weekend at home to table toppers Plymouth Argyle and will be looking to carry on their impressive run of form.