Stevenage haven’t made contact with The New Saints boss Anthony Limbrick.

Stevenage have been linked with the Australian over the past 24 hours or so.

However, the League Two side haven’t spoken to him about their vacant position, as per a report by the Shropshire Star.

Boro are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Alex Revell.

‘Nobody has spoken to me’…

Limbrick has addressed the speculation: “I feel I’ve only just come to the club, I’ve had 29 games, I’m still getting used to it all. There’s always talk, that’s football, I had it at Woking and Grimsby, you get used to it, but nobody has spoken to me as yet.”

“It’s a good thing the link has come and a positive for us, credit to the players as they have put us on the map.”

TNS job

The 38-year-old has been in charge of the Welsh outfit since April and has won 74.1% of games in charge.

His side are currently top of the Cyrmu Premier by six points and have lost just once this season.

Career to date

Limbrick coached at Boreham Wood, Southampton and West Ham United before working as manager of Woking for a year in 2017.

He then worked as the assistant manager at Grimsby Town to Michael Jolley.

The Mariners handed him the job on an interim basis a couple of years ago before he worked as the number two to Ian Holloway.

Limbrick left Blundell Park in September last year and has since got back into the game with TNS.