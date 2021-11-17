Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-0 away at Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup last night.

Darren Moore’s side headed all the way down to Plymouth, only to succumb to a 3-0 defeat in the FA Cup.

It’s another game in which Darren Moore has received mass criticism for the tactics on display – his side looked toothless throughout, and not like a team who’d just gone 10 games unbeaten before last night.

There were some foul player performances among the Owls’ ranks last night and one of those that stood out was Saido Berahino.

Moore brought the former West Brom man to Hillsborough over the summer. But the 28-year-old has managed just one goal and one assists in his 11 league appearances and looked totally disinterested last night.

The Owls return to League One action away at Accrington Stanley this weekend.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about Berahino’s performance last night:

Struggled to get my head around the Berahino signing when it was announced. Lazy and a shocker of a first touch. Another piece of deadwood that’ll be shifted off next season. #swfc — The Wednesday waffle (@TheWednesdaywaf) November 16, 2021

This is what happens when a manager brings in no quality up front and gives a deal to his useless mate Berahino #swfc — paul smith (@yeadonowl) November 16, 2021

I do find Moore bizarre. Berahino continually awful and disinterested. Sow been eager to impress and looked better than Berahino when upfront with him. Looks faster and stronger yet once again overlooked for the managers mate #swfc — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) November 16, 2021

If kamberi and Berahino start of Saturday we are not winning that game of football — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@WednesdayOwen) November 16, 2021

Dom it’s the same comments and scores for Wing, Bannan and Berahino week in and week out! Needs a shakeup — Dave Cheetham (@udogcheets) November 16, 2021

berahino makes Rhodes look like a bargain. and we got him for free — . (@swfcH0) November 16, 2021

Berahino is a fraud — RichB (@rbswfc) November 16, 2021