Sheffield Wednesday lost 3-0 away at Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup last night.

Darren Moore's side headed all the way down to Plymouth, only to succumb to a 3-0 defeat in the FA Cup.

It’s another game in which Darren Moore has received mass criticism for the tactics on display – his side looked toothless throughout, and not like a team who’d just gone 10 games unbeaten before last night.

There were some foul player performances among the Owls’ ranks last night and one of those that stood out was Saido Berahino.

Moore brought the former West Brom man to Hillsborough over the summer. But the 28-year-old has managed just one goal and one assists in his 11 league appearances and looked totally disinterested last night.

The Owls return to League One action away at Accrington Stanley this weekend.

