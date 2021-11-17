Hartlepool United are in talks with Clint Hill over his future at the club, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Hartlepool United brought him in to work as assistant manager to the departed Dave Challinor in October.

Hill, 43, now faces an uncertain future with the League Two side.

He missed the Pools’ FA Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers last night.

‘Difficult circumstances’…

Hartlepool caretaker boss, Anthony Sweeney, has said: “Clint is in discussions with the club regarding his future. I’m not 100% sure where those discussions are at as we’ve had a big game to concentrate on. But what I will say is that Clint has been absolutely fantastic since he came here.

“It’s been really difficult circumstances as well because he wasn’t in the door long before Dave left. He was brought into the club to be part of Dave’s staff so I can only thank him.”

Coaching spells

Hill retired from the game in 2018 and got his first coaching role at Fleetwood Town.

He then moved to Bristol Rovers in February and spent six months at the Memorial Ground as their assistant boss.

Playing days



Hill started out at Tranmere Rovers before embarking on spells at Stoke City, Crystal Palace, QPR, Nottingham Forest, Rangers and Carlisle United.



What now?

Hartlepool are in negotiations over his situation there but his absence yesterday suggests he may be following Challinor out the exit door.

The Pools’ hunt for a new permanent boss continues.