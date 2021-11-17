Acun Ilicali hopes to complete his takeover of Hull City over the next three weeks.

The Turkish businessman visited the MKM Stadium yesterday.

Ilicali, 52, remains hugely positive the deal will be completed and has held more positive talks with the Allams, as per reporter Barry Cooper on Twitter (see tweet below).

Have met with Acun Ilicali in Hull this afternoon and he remains hugely positive about the takeover deal being finalised in the next three weeks. He had more productive talks with the Allam family earlier. #hcafc — Baz Cooper (@bazdjcooper) November 16, 2021

Finally?



The Tigers have been crying out for new ownership for the past few years and could finally be granted their wish before Christmas.

Ilicali was a sport reporter before making a name for himself in Turkey in the media and television industry.

He is a keen football follower and is a fan of Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Hull’s prospective owner has been involved in the game before as well and invested in Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.

New manager on way too?

Ilicali has close links to former Kasimpasa, Trabzonspor and Maccabi Tel-Aviv boss Shota Arveladze.

Turkish news outlet Medyaradar say he wants him as his manager.

What now?

Hull are back in action after the international break at home to Birmingham City this weekend.

Grant McCann’s side remain in the relegation zone but won their last game 2-0 away at Barnsley.

The Tigers’ fans are getting excited on social media about the prospect of having a new owner and they will be eager for the deal to go through soon so the club can make plans for January.